More than 1,500 children killed in Ye...

More than 1,500 children killed in Yemen's war as it enters third year

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: ITV

As the war in Yemen enters its third year more than 1,500 children have been killed, while a similar number have been recruited in the fighting. The latest figures released by UNICEF also reveal that 2,450 children have been injured in the war, while violence has created a food security emergency.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ITV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What prompted the US and UK electronics bans? Mar 24 Canuck stay home 1
News Trump & Saudi Arabia: Oil Boycott or Bromance? Mar 16 Just Slim 2
News Somali pirates hijack German gas tanker, 13 crew (Jan '09) Feb '17 Sneaky Phart 124
News Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I... Feb '17 southern at heart 54
News Postcards to President Trump: 'You've destroyed... Feb '17 Trump is My Pres... 1
News Another Saudi War Crime in Yemen as 43 Prisoner... Nov '16 george whyte 1
News Yemen's Houthis launch missile toward Saudi hol... Oct '16 Mo Da Prophet 17
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Iran
  1. Wall Street
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,501 • Total comments across all topics: 279,858,742

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC