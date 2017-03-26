London terror attack: Westminster ram...

London terror attack: Westminster rampage took 82 seconds

4 hrs ago

London: Scotland Yard has revealed it took Khalid Masood just 82 seconds to carry out his carnage as they made another arrest on Sunday. A 30-year old man was taken into custody from an address in Birmingham, a city in England's midlands where Masood most recently lived.

Chicago, IL

