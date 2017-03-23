Listen to Yemenis describe how they'r...

Listen to Yemenis describe how they're getting through the war

I took an interest in Yemen some years ago and began following events there for The World , our Boston-based radio show. Be cause the US has taken on a major role in the Yemen civil war - supplying weapons, logistical and intelligence support to one side in the conflict - I've become, from a distance, a conflict journalist.

Chicago, IL

