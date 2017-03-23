International, independent probe of alleged violations in Yemen needed - UN deputy rights chief
New York, Mar 24 : Describing the situation in Yemen as one of the world's worst humanitarian crises - 'and one that is entirely man-made' - the United Nations human rights deputy chief on Thursday urged the national commission of inquiry to fulfill its mandate of investigating all alleged violations of international and Yemeni laws.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What prompted the US and UK electronics bans?
|14 hr
|Canuck stay home
|1
|Trump & Saudi Arabia: Oil Boycott or Bromance?
|Mar 16
|Just Slim
|2
|Somali pirates hijack German gas tanker, 13 crew (Jan '09)
|Feb 24
|Sneaky Phart
|124
|Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I...
|Feb '17
|southern at heart
|54
|Postcards to President Trump: 'You've destroyed...
|Feb '17
|Trump is My Pres...
|1
|Another Saudi War Crime in Yemen as 43 Prisoner...
|Nov '16
|george whyte
|1
|Yemen's Houthis launch missile toward Saudi hol...
|Oct '16
|Mo Da Prophet
|17
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC