In aftermath of fatal SEAL raid, US hits al Qaeda in Yemen with new wave of strikes

A crater from a Saudi-led coalition air strike in the yard of a hospital run by Medecins Sans Frontieres in the Abs district of Hajja province, Yemen, August 16, 2016. ADEN, Yemen/WASHINGTON - The United States carried out another wave of strikes against al Qaeda in Yemen overnight, residents and U.S. officials said on Friday, in the latest sign of increasing U.S. military focus on a group whose strength has grown during Yemen's civil war.

