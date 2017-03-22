How war is changing Yemena s largest ...

How war is changing Yemena s largest Islamist coalition

Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events A person inspects a destroyed house after an alleged Saudi-led airstrike hit a funeral reception on the northern outskirts of Sanaa, Yemen, on Feb. 16. Two years ago, a coalition led by Saudi Arabia intervened in Yemen after the collapse of the political transition it had spearheaded. The intervention, which followed the Houthi insurgents' seizure of the capital and displacement of the transitional government, has produced massive humanitarian trauma, involved a major air campaign and small numbers of military forces on the ground.

