Homosexuality, God and ISIS: The secret life of a lonely gay Christian in Yemen
As Al-Qaeda and ISIS encroach on his once-progressive city, a terrified young man has become the ultimate "infidel" A member of the last remaining originally Christian family in Aden holds a rosary in his hands. Their priest was Father Tom, who was kidnapped last year and is still being held by ISIS.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salon.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump & Saudi Arabia: Oil Boycott or Bromance?
|Mar 16
|Just Slim
|2
|Somali pirates hijack German gas tanker, 13 crew (Jan '09)
|Feb 24
|Sneaky Phart
|124
|Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I...
|Feb '17
|southern at heart
|54
|Postcards to President Trump: 'You've destroyed...
|Feb '17
|Trump is My Pres...
|1
|Another Saudi War Crime in Yemen as 43 Prisoner...
|Nov '16
|george whyte
|1
|Yemen's Houthis launch missile toward Saudi hol...
|Oct '16
|Mo Da Prophet
|17
|Obama: Yemen unrest won't halt drones (Jan '15)
|Aug '16
|Lottery traitors
|11
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC