Four suspected al Qaeda members killed in Yemen drone strike - residents
ADEN: At least four suspected al Qaeda members were killed in an apparent U.S. drone strike on a vehicle in central Yemen, residents said on Wednesday, part of an escalating campaign against the Islamist militant group. They said the attack in Amqoz in the Moudiya district of Abyan province took place around midnight on Tuesday.
