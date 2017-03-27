Four suspected al Qaeda members kille...

Four suspected al Qaeda members killed in Yemen drone strike - residents

ADEN: At least four suspected al Qaeda members were killed in an apparent U.S. drone strike on a vehicle in central Yemen, residents said on Wednesday, part of an escalating campaign against the Islamist militant group. They said the attack in Amqoz in the Moudiya district of Abyan province took place around midnight on Tuesday.

