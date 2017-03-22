First US aircraft carrier of Trump pr...

First US aircraft carrier of Trump presidency enters Gulf

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Daily Journal

American sailors watched as the first Revolutionary Guard vessels appeared on the horizon of the Strait of Hormuz, beginning a daylong face-off that has become familiar to both Iranian paramilitary and U.S. naval forces that pass through the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf. President Donald Trump has warned that Iranian forces will be blown out of the water if they challenge U.S. naval vessels, while American commanders describe the Guard as increasingly behaving unprofessionally with rocket launches and provocative actions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump & Saudi Arabia: Oil Boycott or Bromance? Mar 16 Just Slim 2
News Somali pirates hijack German gas tanker, 13 crew (Jan '09) Feb 24 Sneaky Phart 124
News Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I... Feb '17 southern at heart 54
News Postcards to President Trump: 'You've destroyed... Feb '17 Trump is My Pres... 1
News Another Saudi War Crime in Yemen as 43 Prisoner... Nov '16 george whyte 1
News Yemen's Houthis launch missile toward Saudi hol... Oct '16 Mo Da Prophet 17
News Obama: Yemen unrest won't halt drones (Jan '15) Aug '16 Lottery traitors 11
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Wall Street
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wildfires
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,405 • Total comments across all topics: 279,750,857

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC