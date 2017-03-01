Drone strike on al Qaeda in Yemen kills four - residents and officials

ADEN: Four suspected al Qaeda members were killed in a drone strike on a building in southern Yemen on Thursday, residents and local officials said. The attack was in al-Saeed, an area of Shabwa province home to the al-Awaleq tribe, the extended clan of Anwar al-Awlaki, a militant cleric and U.S. citizen killed in 2011 by a U.S. drone strike.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.