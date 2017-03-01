Drone strike on al Qaeda in Yemen kil...

Drone strike on al Qaeda in Yemen kills four - residents and officials

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

ADEN: Four suspected al Qaeda members were killed in a drone strike on a building in southern Yemen on Thursday, residents and local officials said. The attack was in al-Saeed, an area of Shabwa province home to the al-Awaleq tribe, the extended clan of Anwar al-Awlaki, a militant cleric and U.S. citizen killed in 2011 by a U.S. drone strike.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Somali pirates hijack German gas tanker, 13 crew (Jan '09) Feb 24 Sneaky Phart 124
News Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I... Feb 10 southern at heart 54
News Postcards to President Trump: 'You've destroyed... Feb 9 Trump is My Pres... 1
News Another Saudi War Crime in Yemen as 43 Prisoner... Nov '16 george whyte 1
News Yemen's Houthis launch missile toward Saudi hol... Oct '16 Mo Da Prophet 17
News Obama: Yemen unrest won't halt drones (Jan '15) Aug '16 Lottery traitors 11
News Saudi-backed Yemen Forces Take Aden Port (Mar '16) Mar '16 tworowwampum 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,336 • Total comments across all topics: 279,277,048

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC