Australia selling military equipment to Saudi Arabia during brutal Yemen conflict
Defence Industry Minister Christopher Pyne meets with Crown Prince Mutain bin Abdullah bin Abdulaziz al Saud in Riyadh in December. Australian firms have secured contracts to supply military equipment to Saudi Arabia, an autocracy accused of ongoing war crimes in a conflict that has killed more than 10,000 civilians.
