As 100,000 Rally in Yemen, Houthis Defy Trump, Saudis
According to Yemen's Legal Center of Rights and Development, the conflict has thus far killed over 12,040 Yemenis and left more than 20,000 others wounded. The leader of Yemen's Houthi movement, Sayyed Abdul-Malik Badreddin Houthi, said in a speech marking the two-year anniversary of the U.S.-backed, Saudi-led bombing campaign in the country that the aggression they have faced so far has been a failure.
