Arab coalition destroy weapons store for Houthi militias in...

Aden: The Arab Coalition jets destroyed last night a weapons store belong to Houthi and Ali Abdullah Saleh militias in the Yemeni capita, Sana'a. Yemeni security sources said that the Arab Coalition launched four air raids on Al-Deilami airbase in Sana'a airport and destroyed the weapons store.

