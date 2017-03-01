Al-Qaida confirms its No. 2 killed in U.S. airstrike - Thu, 02 Mar 2017 PST

In this photo released by the Syrian official news agency SANA, Syrian forces take up positions during fighting between Government forces and Islamic State group militants in the ancient city of Palmyra, near Homs, Syria, Thursday, March 2, 2017. Syrian state media says government forces have reached the edge of Palmyra and are poised to reclaim the historic town from the Islamic State group.

