Aircraft launch attacks on suspected al Qaeda targets in Yemen: witnesses

18 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Military forces believed to be American launched two attacks on suspected al Qaeda targets in southern Yemen overnight on Friday in what would be the second consecutive day of U.S. raids, witnesses said. Backed by drones and Apache helicopter, the troops descended on the Wadi Yashbum village in Shabwa province after midnight and engaged suspected al Qaeda militants in a battle that lasted nearly half an hour, the residents said.

Chicago, IL

