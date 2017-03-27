7 million Yemeni people at risk of famine: UN20 min ago

United Nations, March 29 Some seven million people in Yemen could be put at risk by famine in 2017, Jamie McGoldrick, UN humanitarian coordinator for Yemen warned on Tuesday. McGoldrick said that an alarming 18.8 million of Yemeni people - almost two thirds of the population - need some kind of humanitarian or protection support, UN Deputy Spokesperson Farhan Haq told a daily briefing.

