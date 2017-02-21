Yemen's health system another victim of the conflict - UN health agency
New York, Feb 23 : Acute shortage of critical medicines, limited fuel for electricity and specialized medical staff such as intensive care doctors and nurses having left Yemen have put innocent lives in danger, the United Nations health agency has warned. According to the UN World Health Organization , only 45 per cent of the countrys health facilities remain fully functional and accessible and at least 274 have been damaged or destroyed during the conflict.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Somali pirates hijack German gas tanker, 13 crew (Jan '09)
|8 hr
|Sneaky Phart
|124
|Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I...
|Feb 10
|southern at heart
|54
|Postcards to President Trump: 'You've destroyed...
|Feb 9
|Trump is My Pres...
|1
|Another Saudi War Crime in Yemen as 43 Prisoner...
|Nov '16
|george whyte
|1
|Yemen's Houthis launch missile toward Saudi hol...
|Oct '16
|Mo Da Prophet
|17
|Obama: Yemen unrest won't halt drones (Jan '15)
|Aug '16
|Lottery traitors
|11
|Saudi-backed Yemen Forces Take Aden Port (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|tworowwampum
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC