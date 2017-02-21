Yemen's health system another victim of the conflict - UN health agency

New York, Feb 23 : Acute shortage of critical medicines, limited fuel for electricity and specialized medical staff such as intensive care doctors and nurses having left Yemen have put innocent lives in danger, the United Nations health agency has warned. According to the UN World Health Organization , only 45 per cent of the countrys health facilities remain fully functional and accessible and at least 274 have been damaged or destroyed during the conflict.

