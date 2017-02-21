Yemen's failing health system leaves millions at risk of disease: UN
A lack of funds is putting millions of Yemenis at risk of disease and malnutrition as the country's collapsing health system faces shortages of medicines, fuel and specialist staff, the World Health Organization said on Thursday. Nearly two years of war between a Western-backed Arab coalition led by Saudi Arabia and the Iran-allied Houthi movement has left more than half of Yemen's 28 million people facing hunger, its economy in ruins and food supplies disrupted.
