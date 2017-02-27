Yemen's Central Bank struggles to imp...

Yemen's Central Bank struggles to impose unified exchange rate

The inability to impose a cohesive monetary policy is normal given that the country is currently being ripped apart by an armed coup led by Houthi militia. Yemeni riyal is reportedly being exchanged at different rates across local banks.

Chicago, IL

