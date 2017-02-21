Yemen's brutal two-year conflict forcing displaced to return home amid persisting risks - UN
New York, Feb 22 : The complex crisis in Yemen continues to deepen, with United Nations agencies reporting on Tuesday that perhaps one million people who had fled for safety are returning to their homes mainly due to a lack of access to income and basic services in the areas of displacement, warning that returnees often find the situation just as bad.
