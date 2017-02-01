Yemeni officials say warships, likely...

Yemeni officials say warships, likely American, shell al Qaeda positions

22 hrs ago

Warships shelled suspected al Qaeda strongholds in a mountainous region of southern Yemen on Thursday, in what two Yemeni government officials said they believed was a U.S. operation. U.S. officials could not be immediately reached for confirmation.

Chicago, IL

