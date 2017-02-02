Yemeni officials say US warships fire on al-Qaida positions
SANAA, Yemen - Yemeni security officials say they suspect U.S. warships have been firing cannons and rockets targeting al-Qaida militants in the country's southern coastal areas. They said on Thursday that the naval strikes, underway for five days, targeted mountainous areas north of the coastal town of Shakra where militants have been massing fighters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Another Saudi War Crime in Yemen as 43 Prisoner...
|Nov '16
|george whyte
|1
|Yemen's Houthis launch missile toward Saudi hol...
|Oct '16
|Mo Da Prophet
|17
|Obama: Yemen unrest won't halt drones (Jan '15)
|Aug '16
|Lottery traitors
|11
|Saudi-backed Yemen Forces Take Aden Port (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|tworowwampum
|1
|Yemeni Rebels Ask Ally Iran to Stop Exploiting ... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Weapons seized by Australia may have come from ... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Laurice Tatum
|1
|Pluralism and the Najran Christians: How Prophe... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC