Yemeni officials say US warships fire on al-Qaida positions

Yemeni officials say US warships fire on al-Qaida positions

Read more: The Washington Post

SANAA, Yemen - Yemeni security officials say they suspect U.S. warships have been firing cannons and rockets targeting al-Qaida militants in the country's southern coastal areas. They said on Thursday that the naval strikes, underway for five days, targeted mountainous areas north of the coastal town of Shakra where militants have been massing fighters.

