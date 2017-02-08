Yemen reviews deadly U.S. raid on al-...

Yemen reviews deadly U.S. raid on al-Qaida, but stops short of issuing ban

Yemen's top diplomat said the country has called for a "reassessment" of a Jan. 28 raid that left multiple civilians and a U.S. service member dead, but did not issue an outright ban on future American-led missions, a report said Wednesday. The statement by Yemen's foreign minister, Abdul-Malik al-Mekhlafi, to the Associated Press followed a report in the New York Times that Yemen had revoked permissions for the United States to continue ground counterterrorism operations in the country, a base for one of al-Qaida 's most organized networks.

