Yemen reviews deadly U.S. raid on al-Qaida, but stops short of issuing ban
Yemen's top diplomat said the country has called for a "reassessment" of a Jan. 28 raid that left multiple civilians and a U.S. service member dead, but did not issue an outright ban on future American-led missions, a report said Wednesday. The statement by Yemen's foreign minister, Abdul-Malik al-Mekhlafi, to the Associated Press followed a report in the New York Times that Yemen had revoked permissions for the United States to continue ground counterterrorism operations in the country, a base for one of al-Qaida 's most organized networks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Postcards to President Trump: 'You've destroyed...
|7 hr
|Trump is My Pres...
|1
|Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I...
|Wed
|Jeremy
|49
|Another Saudi War Crime in Yemen as 43 Prisoner...
|Nov '16
|george whyte
|1
|Yemen's Houthis launch missile toward Saudi hol...
|Oct '16
|Mo Da Prophet
|17
|Obama: Yemen unrest won't halt drones (Jan '15)
|Aug '16
|Lottery traitors
|11
|Saudi-backed Yemen Forces Take Aden Port (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|tworowwampum
|1
|Yemeni Rebels Ask Ally Iran to Stop Exploiting ... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC