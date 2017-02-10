Yemen rebels call on UN to investigat...

Yemen rebels call on UN to investigate bombings, dismiss peace envoy

Rebels controlling Yemen's capital called on the United Nations on Friday to take action to end violence that has destroyed large parts of the country and to investigate bombings carried out by a Saudi-led coalition. A boy walks on the rubble of a house destroyed by a recent Saudi-led air strike in the northwestern city of Saada, Yemen January 4, 2017.

Chicago, IL

