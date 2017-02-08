Yemen raid: The plan, the operation, ...

Yemen raid: The plan, the operation, and the aftermath

A US military raid in Yemen that killed civilians and a Navy SEAL has proven another political headache for US President Donald Trump just days into his presidency. At least 23 civilians, including women and children, were killed in the January 29 mission, according to London-based nongovernmental organization Reprieve and a Sanaa-based human rights worker.

