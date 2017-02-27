Yemen food reserves dwindling as war ...

Yemen food reserves dwindling as war escalates -Red Cross

Feb 28 Yemen has food reserves for only 2-4 months, bringing it to the brink of famine as fighting escalates, a senior official of the International Committee of the Red Cross said on Tuesday on return from the country. Robert Mardini, ICRC regional director for the Middle East, called for the lifting of restrictions on the import and movement of goods and voiced concern at the fate of 500,000 people in the port city of Hodeidah as the conflict moves north up the Red Sea coast.

