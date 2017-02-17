World briefs: Third suspect arrested ...

World briefs: Third suspect arrested in airport killing

Thursday Feb 16

Three people have now been arrested in connection with the apparent fatal poisoning of the half-brother of North Korea's leader, with a Malaysian man held to "assist" in the investigation, police said Thursday. The man, 26-year-old Muhammad Farid bin Jalaluddin, has been identified as the boyfriend of an Indonesian woman arrested earlier Thursday, suspected of being one of the two women who carried out the brazen attack at Kuala Lumpur airport this week on Kim Jong Nam.

