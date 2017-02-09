With Trump's travel ban suspended, N.J. family from Yemen hopes to reunite

NORTH BERGEN -- The federal appeals court's refusal to reinstate President Donald J. Trump's travel ban on citizens from seven predominantly-Muslim countries, has restored the hope of a family who has been waiting years to be reunited. "It is good news for us," said Gamal Musleh, 29, whose six siblings were steps away from obtaining their green cards but were stopped when Trump signed his executive order on immigration last month.

