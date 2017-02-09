With Trump's travel ban suspended, N....

With Trump's travel ban suspended, N.J. family from Yemen hopes to reunite

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: NJ.com

NORTH BERGEN -- The federal appeals court's refusal to reinstate President Donald J. Trump's travel ban on citizens from seven predominantly-Muslim countries, has restored the hope of a family who has been waiting years to be reunited. "It is good news for us," said Gamal Musleh, 29, whose six siblings were steps away from obtaining their green cards but were stopped when Trump signed his executive order on immigration last month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I... 5 hr southern at heart 55
News Postcards to President Trump: 'You've destroyed... Thu Trump is My Pres... 1
News Another Saudi War Crime in Yemen as 43 Prisoner... Nov '16 george whyte 1
News Yemen's Houthis launch missile toward Saudi hol... Oct '16 Mo Da Prophet 17
News Obama: Yemen unrest won't halt drones (Jan '15) Aug '16 Lottery traitors 11
News Saudi-backed Yemen Forces Take Aden Port (Mar '16) Mar '16 tworowwampum 1
News Yemeni Rebels Ask Ally Iran to Stop Exploiting ... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Jeff Brightone 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,844 • Total comments across all topics: 278,738,332

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC