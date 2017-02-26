White House: Trump is likely to honor request for investigation of Navy SEAL's death
A senior White House spokeswoman said Sunday that she thinks President Donald Trump will support an investigation requested by the father of William ''Ryan'' Owens, a Navy SEAL, into the circumstances surrounding his death during a raid on al-Qaida last month in Yemen. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the principal White House deputy secretary, offered that assessment during an appearance on ABC News' ''This Week'' in which she was asked to respond to a request by Bill Owens in a Miami Herald interview for an investigation related to his son's death.
