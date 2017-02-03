US Navy sends destroyer to Yemen waters

US Navy sends destroyer to Yemen waters

PanArmenian Network

PanARMENIAN.Net - The U.S. Navy has sent a destroyer to waters off Yemen in response to an attack by Iran-backed Houthi rebels on a Saudi frigate, a defense official said Friday, February 3, according to AFP. The USS Cole , which had been conducting operations in the Gulf, is now stationed in the Bab al-Mandab Strait off southwestern Yemen, the official said.

Chicago, IL

