US Navy sends destroyer to Yemen waters
PanARMENIAN.Net - The U.S. Navy has sent a destroyer to waters off Yemen in response to an attack by Iran-backed Houthi rebels on a Saudi frigate, a defense official said Friday, February 3, according to AFP. The USS Cole , which had been conducting operations in the Gulf, is now stationed in the Bab al-Mandab Strait off southwestern Yemen, the official said.
