UPDATE 1-Yemen's wheat stocks will run out at end of March - UN

Friday Feb 10 Read more: Reuters

Feb 10 Yemen's estimated supplies of wheat will run out at the end of March, the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization said on Friday in a report. It suggests Yemen, an impoverished country crippled by war and on the brink of a major famine, is facing an even more urgent wheat crisis than previously thought.

Chicago, IL

