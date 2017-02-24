UN Security Council extends Yemen sanctions for another year

A man stands on rubble of a funeral house that was hit in airstrike in Arhab district, about 40 km north of Sanaa, capital of , on Feb. 16, 2017. The Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemeni dominant Houthi rebels killed at least 11 women in an airstrike on a funeral house north of the capital Sanaa on Wednesday, a medic and security official said.

