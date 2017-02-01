UN "Extremely Concerned" Over Sharp R...

UN "Extremely Concerned" Over Sharp Rise In Military Operations In Yemen: Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS, Feb 3 -- The UN is extremely concerned about an intensification of military operations, including airstrikes, in the Dhubab and Al Mokha districts of Yemen's Taizz Governorate, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters here Thursday, according to China's Xinhua news agency. "There has also been a sharp increase in airstrikes in Hudaydah and surrounding areas," Dujarric said at a daily news briefing here.

