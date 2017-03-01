UN documents nearly 1,500 child soldi...

UN documents nearly 1,500 child soldiers in Yemen

The UN has verified the recruitment of 1,476 children, all boys, between 26 March 2015 and 31 January 2017, said a statement by the spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Ravina Shamdasani. DUBAI: Nearly 1,500 children have been recruited by Yemen 's warring parties, mostly the Shiite Huthi rebels, since March 2015, the UN said on Tuesday.

Chicago, IL

