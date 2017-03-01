UN documents nearly 1,500 child soldiers in Yemen

The UN has verified the recruitment of 1,476 children, all boys, between 26 March 2015 and 31 January 2017, said a statement by the spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Ravina Shamdasani. DUBAI: Nearly 1,500 children have been recruited by Yemen 's warring parties, mostly the Shiite Huthi rebels, since March 2015, the UN said on Tuesday.

