UN appeals for $2.1 bn for Yemen aid as famine looms

The United Nations appealed Feb. 8 for $2.1 billion to provide desperately needed aid to millions of people in war-ravaged Yemen this year, warning the country could soon face famine. "Two years of war have devastated Yemen and millions of children, women and men desperately need our help," warned U.N. humanitarian aid chief Stephen O'Brien in a statement, AFP reported.

