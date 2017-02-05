UAE soldier killed in Yemen military campaign
The United Arab Emirates said on Saturday one of its soldiers was killed during the operation "Restore Hope" with the Saudi-led Arab coalition defending "legitimate forces" in Yemen, Emirati state news agency WAM reported. The soldier was named Rashid Ali Mohamed Zhori.
