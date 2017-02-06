U.S. Raid in Yemen Garners Intelligence

U.S. Raid in Yemen Garners Intelligence

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: AmmoLand

During the exercise, Air Force joint terminal attack controllers, along with soldiers from the 101st Infantry Battalion and Marines from the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit conducted training utilizing MV-22 Osprey and F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft. During a raid against the terrorist group al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula, Jan. 28, 2017, in Yemen, an Osprey hard-landed, injuring three service members and killing one.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmmoLand.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I... 3 hr Frogface Kate 36
News Another Saudi War Crime in Yemen as 43 Prisoner... Nov '16 george whyte 1
News Yemen's Houthis launch missile toward Saudi hol... Oct '16 Mo Da Prophet 17
News Obama: Yemen unrest won't halt drones (Jan '15) Aug '16 Lottery traitors 11
News Saudi-backed Yemen Forces Take Aden Port (Mar '16) Mar '16 tworowwampum 1
News Yemeni Rebels Ask Ally Iran to Stop Exploiting ... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Jeff Brightone 1
News Weapons seized by Australia may have come from ... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Laurice Tatum 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,353 • Total comments across all topics: 278,613,501

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC