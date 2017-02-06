U.S. Raid in Yemen Garners Intelligence
During the exercise, Air Force joint terminal attack controllers, along with soldiers from the 101st Infantry Battalion and Marines from the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit conducted training utilizing MV-22 Osprey and F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft. During a raid against the terrorist group al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula, Jan. 28, 2017, in Yemen, an Osprey hard-landed, injuring three service members and killing one.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmmoLand.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I...
|3 hr
|Frogface Kate
|36
|Another Saudi War Crime in Yemen as 43 Prisoner...
|Nov '16
|george whyte
|1
|Yemen's Houthis launch missile toward Saudi hol...
|Oct '16
|Mo Da Prophet
|17
|Obama: Yemen unrest won't halt drones (Jan '15)
|Aug '16
|Lottery traitors
|11
|Saudi-backed Yemen Forces Take Aden Port (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|tworowwampum
|1
|Yemeni Rebels Ask Ally Iran to Stop Exploiting ... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Weapons seized by Australia may have come from ... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Laurice Tatum
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC