U.S. Raid in Yemen Garners Intelligence

During the exercise, Air Force joint terminal attack controllers, along with soldiers from the 101st Infantry Battalion and Marines from the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit conducted training utilizing MV-22 Osprey and F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft. During a raid against the terrorist group al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula, Jan. 28, 2017, in Yemen, an Osprey hard-landed, injuring three service members and killing one.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmmoLand.