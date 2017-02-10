The Yemen Quagmire
A Yemeni boy walks past a mural depicting a US drone and reading ' Why did you kill my family' on December 13, 2013 in the capital Sanaa. Jon Finer , former director of policy planning at the U.S. Department of State and chief of staff to Secretary of State John Kerry, and Thomas Gibbons-Neff , staff writer for The Washington Post and a former Marine infantryman, argue that it's a mistake for the United State to become further embroiled in the civil war and fight against Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula in Yemen in light of the latest raid in the country which unintentionally killed civilians.
