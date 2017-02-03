The Bodega Strike Against Trump's Exe...

The Bodega Strike Against Trump's Executive Order on Immigration

On Thursday, thousands of Yemeni-Americans turned out at a rally in Brooklyn, outside Borough Hall, to protest President Trump's anti-Muslim travel ban. Seemingly every person in the crowd had a story to tell about how the ban affected him or her personally, and every story was one of separation.

