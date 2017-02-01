Tens of thousands of Yemenis trapped in Red Sea fighting1 hour ago

Aden, Feb 1: Fighting between Yemeni government forces and rebels has trapped tens of thousands of civilians in and around the port town of Mokha, where over 30 fighters were killed today, residents and the UN said. "We fear the Huthi snipers who have taken up positions on rooftops but also the firing from the other side," said Majed Mukaibar, a 32-year-old fisherman and father in the Red Sea town of southwest Yemen.

