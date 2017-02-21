Sushma Swaraj helps rescue Navy offic...

Sushma Swaraj helps rescue Navy officer, wife stuck in Yemen; but here's why she scolded him first

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: The Indian Express

From providing visas to repatriation, Swaraj, ensures she provides aid to the helpless to her best possible ability. Union external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj is known for her quick responses to those who reach out to her on Twitter for help.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Somali pirates hijack German gas tanker, 13 crew (Jan '09) 8 hr Sneaky Phart 124
News Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I... Feb 10 southern at heart 54
News Postcards to President Trump: 'You've destroyed... Feb 9 Trump is My Pres... 1
News Another Saudi War Crime in Yemen as 43 Prisoner... Nov '16 george whyte 1
News Yemen's Houthis launch missile toward Saudi hol... Oct '16 Mo Da Prophet 17
News Obama: Yemen unrest won't halt drones (Jan '15) Aug '16 Lottery traitors 11
News Saudi-backed Yemen Forces Take Aden Port (Mar '16) Mar '16 tworowwampum 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,794 • Total comments across all topics: 279,122,143

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC