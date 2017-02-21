Sushma Swaraj helps rescue Navy officer, wife stuck in Yemen; but here's why she scolded him first
From providing visas to repatriation, Swaraj, ensures she provides aid to the helpless to her best possible ability. Union external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj is known for her quick responses to those who reach out to her on Twitter for help.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Somali pirates hijack German gas tanker, 13 crew (Jan '09)
|8 hr
|Sneaky Phart
|124
|Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I...
|Feb 10
|southern at heart
|54
|Postcards to President Trump: 'You've destroyed...
|Feb 9
|Trump is My Pres...
|1
|Another Saudi War Crime in Yemen as 43 Prisoner...
|Nov '16
|george whyte
|1
|Yemen's Houthis launch missile toward Saudi hol...
|Oct '16
|Mo Da Prophet
|17
|Obama: Yemen unrest won't halt drones (Jan '15)
|Aug '16
|Lottery traitors
|11
|Saudi-backed Yemen Forces Take Aden Port (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|tworowwampum
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC