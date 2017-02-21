Suicide bombing and shelling in Yemen leave at least 48 dead
A suicide bomber killed eight people at a Yemeni army base Friday as clashes between pro-government forces and Houthi rebels left 35 dead, while another five civilians died in shelling, security and local officials said. The bomber blew up his vehicle at the entrance to Najda Camp in Abyan province's capital Zinjibar, just 55 kilometres from second city Aden where the government is based.
