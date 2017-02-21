Suicide bomber kills at least 5 soldi...

Suicide bomber kills at least 5 soldiers in Yemen's Zinjibar

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

ADEN: A suicide bomber killed at least five soldiers in an attack on a military camp in Yemen's southern city of Zinjibar, the capital of Abyan province, at dawn on Friday, a local official and residents said. Similar attacks have taken place in the past few months with Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula a suspect in targeting military posts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Somali pirates hijack German gas tanker, 13 crew (Jan '09) Fri Sneaky Phart 124
News Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I... Feb 10 southern at heart 54
News Postcards to President Trump: 'You've destroyed... Feb 9 Trump is My Pres... 1
News Another Saudi War Crime in Yemen as 43 Prisoner... Nov '16 george whyte 1
News Yemen's Houthis launch missile toward Saudi hol... Oct '16 Mo Da Prophet 17
News Obama: Yemen unrest won't halt drones (Jan '15) Aug '16 Lottery traitors 11
News Saudi-backed Yemen Forces Take Aden Port (Mar '16) Mar '16 tworowwampum 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,683 • Total comments across all topics: 279,152,388

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC