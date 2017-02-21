Senior Yemeni general killed in Houth...

Senior Yemeni general killed in Houthi missile attack - military source

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

ADEN: A senior Yemeni general was killed on Wednesday when Houthi rebels fired a ballistic missile at an army camp in southern Yemen, according to a military source. "Major General Ahmed Saif al-Yafei, deputy chief of general staff, was killed along with several others when the missile hit the camp near al-Mokha city early this morning," the source, a member of the general's family who declined to be named, told Reuters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I... Feb 10 southern at heart 54
News Postcards to President Trump: 'You've destroyed... Feb 9 Trump is My Pres... 1
News Another Saudi War Crime in Yemen as 43 Prisoner... Nov '16 george whyte 1
News Yemen's Houthis launch missile toward Saudi hol... Oct '16 Mo Da Prophet 17
News Obama: Yemen unrest won't halt drones (Jan '15) Aug '16 Lottery traitors 11
News Saudi-backed Yemen Forces Take Aden Port (Mar '16) Mar '16 tworowwampum 1
News Yemeni Rebels Ask Ally Iran to Stop Exploiting ... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Jeff Brightone 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Sudan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,913 • Total comments across all topics: 279,101,703

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC