Senior Yemeni general killed in Houthi missile attack - military source

ADEN: A senior Yemeni general was killed on Wednesday when Houthi rebels fired a ballistic missile at an army camp in southern Yemen, according to a military source. "Major General Ahmed Saif al-Yafei, deputy chief of general staff, was killed along with several others when the missile hit the camp near al-Mokha city early this morning," the source, a member of the general's family who declined to be named, told Reuters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.