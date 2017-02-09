Sean Spicer Says Questioning Success Of Botched Yemen Raid Is Offensive To Dead Soldier

White House press secretary Sean Spicer raised eyebrows Wednesday when he argued that anyone questioning the success of a controversial U.S. military raid in Yemen last month was dishonoring Chief Petty Officer William "Ryan" Owens, the Navy SEAL who died in the operation. Amid reports about a lack of adequate intelligence and sufficient ground support, the White House has faced mounting pressure to justify its authorization for the Jan. 29 operation against suspected al Qaeda militants in Yemen's al Bayda province.

