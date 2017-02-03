Saudi warship returns to port after Yemen rebel attack
A Saudi warship targeted by Yemeni rebel "suicide" boats returned to its home port in Jeddah on Sunday, Saudi Arabia's national news agency said. "The frigate, which was attacked by the Huthi militia while on patrol in the Red Sea, has returned to Jeddah as planned," the Saudi Press Agency reported.
