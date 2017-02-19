Saudi resident injured in projectile ...

Saudi resident injured in projectile attack from Yemen

Yesterday

A Saudi resident was injured in a projectile attack from Yemen on the border city of Najran on Saturday, local news channel Al Akhbariya reported. Figures show dozens of civilians have lost lives in such attacks since 2015 when a Saudi-led war broke out in Yemen.

