Saudi-led strikes on Yemen port, fear...

Saudi-led strikes on Yemen port, fears for civilians - UN

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

The Saudi-led coalition has intensified air strikes on the Yemen port of Hodeidah, potentially trapping civilians and endangering a humanitarian operation to import vital supplies, the United Nations human rights office said on Friday. Yemeni government forces backed by Gulf Arab troops have secured the Red Sea coast city of al-Mokha, held by Iran-allied Houthi fighters for two years, the United Arab Emirates news agency WAM reported on Tuesday, in a push that paves the way for an advance on the country's main port city of Hodeidah.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I... 5 hr southern at heart 55
News Postcards to President Trump: 'You've destroyed... Thu Trump is My Pres... 1
News Another Saudi War Crime in Yemen as 43 Prisoner... Nov '16 george whyte 1
News Yemen's Houthis launch missile toward Saudi hol... Oct '16 Mo Da Prophet 17
News Obama: Yemen unrest won't halt drones (Jan '15) Aug '16 Lottery traitors 11
News Saudi-backed Yemen Forces Take Aden Port (Mar '16) Mar '16 tworowwampum 1
News Yemeni Rebels Ask Ally Iran to Stop Exploiting ... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Jeff Brightone 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,844 • Total comments across all topics: 278,738,337

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC