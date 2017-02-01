Qatar funded 'power plant on wheels' brings electricity to recovering Yemen
Doha: A Qatar Fund for Development funded project will support Yemen's electricity infrastructure by supplying two units of its advanced TM2500 aeroderivative gas turbine generators. GE signed an agreement with Calik Enerji to supply the special units, which will generate up to 60 megawatts of electricity, helping to provide power quickly to meet the demand for electricity in Aden.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Another Saudi War Crime in Yemen as 43 Prisoner...
|Nov '16
|george whyte
|1
|Yemen's Houthis launch missile toward Saudi hol...
|Oct '16
|Mo Da Prophet
|17
|Obama: Yemen unrest won't halt drones (Jan '15)
|Aug '16
|Lottery traitors
|11
|Saudi-backed Yemen Forces Take Aden Port (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|tworowwampum
|1
|Yemeni Rebels Ask Ally Iran to Stop Exploiting ... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Weapons seized by Australia may have come from ... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Laurice Tatum
|1
|Pluralism and the Najran Christians: How Prophe... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|1
