President Trump Defends Yemen Raid While Charting Foreign Policy of...

President Trump touched on the late January counter-terrorism raid in Yemen, during which a U.S. Navy SEAL was killed, in his first joint congressional address, bringing Carol Owens, the SEAL's wife to the gallery as a guest, and insisting again that the raid, questioned for its usefulness, was effective. Trump quoted his defense secretary, James Mattis, saying that the former general told him that "Ryan was a part of a highly successful raid that generated large amounts of vital intelligence that will lead to many more victories in the future against our enemies."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Quebec Chronicle-Telegraph.