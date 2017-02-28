President Trump Defends Yemen Raid While Charting Foreign Policy of...
President Trump touched on the late January counter-terrorism raid in Yemen, during which a U.S. Navy SEAL was killed, in his first joint congressional address, bringing Carol Owens, the SEAL's wife to the gallery as a guest, and insisting again that the raid, questioned for its usefulness, was effective. Trump quoted his defense secretary, James Mattis, saying that the former general told him that "Ryan was a part of a highly successful raid that generated large amounts of vital intelligence that will lead to many more victories in the future against our enemies."
